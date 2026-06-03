IONIA, Mich. — Looking for something to do this weekend? Two budget-friendly events are coming to Ionia.

WATCH: Low-cost events coming to Ionia this weekend

Low-cost events coming to Ionia this weekend

The Kingdom of Wonders Medieval Circus is coming to town for four weekend performances. Organizers say admission is free, giving families and community members a chance to experience the traveling show at no cost.

The shows run from June 6-7 with a 3 P.M. and 6 P.M. option. Tickets can be found here.

For music fans, the Ionia Theater will host a fundraising concert this Friday, June 5, featuring hits from the 1960s and 1980s. A portion of ticket sales will support the theatre’s Next Act initiative which funds ongoing improvements to the historic venue.

Tickets for the event are $10. Tickets can be purchased here.

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