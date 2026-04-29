Fundraising concert aims to preserve historic Ionia Theater

IONIA, Mich. — A push is underway to preserve the historic Ionia Theater as it marks its 95th year, with leaders turning to the community for support.

A fundraiser concert scheduled for Thursday night aims to raise money for much needed repairs and upgrades to the nearly century-old building.

Located in downtown Ionia, the theater has long served as a hub for entertainment and community events — but maintaining a structure of its age comes with challenges.

“Being in our 95th year, there’s always something that is either breaking or needing to be fixed or updated,” said theater director Cassie Rice.

Among the most pressing concerns is the roof, which Rice says is in “desperate need” of repair. In addition to structural fixes, the theater is also looking to upgrade its projection system, stage curtains, and lighting.

To help fund these improvements, the theater is launching a live concert series, beginning with Thursday’s event.

Local performer Caitlin Cusack will take the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are available both online and at the door.

Organizers hope the event not only raises funds but also highlights the theater’s role in the community.

“A lot of memories are created here, and we want to make sure this is standing for generations to come,” Rice said.

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