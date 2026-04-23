'It’s been a rough year': no new leads in disappearance of Lake Odessa teen

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A year after Devlin Tait disappeared from Lake Odessa, his family is still searching for answers as the case remains without new leads.

Tait was last seen on surveillance cameras at Carl’s Super Market on April 21, 2025, when he was 18 years old, about two miles from his relatives home where he had been staying.

For his family, the anniversary is a painful reminder of the day their lives changed.

“Everybody in town that knew him liked him,” said Tamara Host, Devlin’s grandmother. Host explained she later became Delin’s sister through family adoption.

The two had been together earlier that day. Host says Devlin left her house, where he had been staying at the time, while she was in another room and never came back.

A year later, the lack of answers has taken a toll.

“It’s been a rough year. I try to fight the tears,” Host said.

She says Devlin faced challenges growing up, including autism, cerebral palsy, and fetal alcohol syndrome. He also had legal troubles and was on probation at the time of his disappearance.

Still, Host says none of that changes what matters most — getting him home.

“We thought he’d come home,” she said. “I still keep hoping and praying that he does. I keep wishing he’d come knock on my door and say, ‘Sis, I’m home.’”

Now, her biggest hope is simply finding answers.

“Whether he’s dead or alive, we’ve got to have some kind of closure,” Host said.

Anyone with information about Devlin Tait’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube