IONIA, Mich. — Two new housing developments are moving forward in Ionia after receiving approval from city council, bringing plans for nearly 100 new homes and the redevelopment of vacant properties.

The projects, approved during last week's council meeting, represent more than $35 million in combined investment and are expected to provide additional housing options for residents while supporting future growth in the city.

WATCH: Ionia City Council approves more than $35 million in housing investments

The larger of the two developments, Austin Pines West, is a $31 million project planned for a 26-acre site on the south end of Ionia at the end of Foxtail Drive. The development will include 84 single-family detached homes and 12 townhomes.

PAIGE MEYER. The Austin Pines West site at the end of Foxtail Drive.

The second project, Homes of Heritage Row, is a $4.45 million development that will transform the former hospital site at Morse and Washington streets. Plans call for 14 single-family detached homes on the two-acre property, with both ranch-style and two-story housing options.

PAIGE MEYER. The Homes of Heritage Row site at Morse and Washington streets next to the Ionia County Memorial Hospital.

According to Ionia City Manager Precia Garland, both developments qualify for brownfield incentives. The rental units included in the projects will be available to residents earning at or below 120% of the area's median income.

As far as the properties that will be for sale, Garland says they will be listed at market rate. She emphasized that the developments will not impact local taxes.

"The taxpayers here in the city of Ionia will not pay anything more in taxes because of these developments," Garland said.

Construction is expected to begin this fall at both sites, with full build-out anticipated to take approximately four to five years.

"Ionia will certainly benefit from a taxable value standpoint by bringing in more people and certainly more people leads to more commerce, more kids in schools, etc.," Garland said.

The prospect of new residents and increased economic activity has some local business owners optimistic about the projects.

Seth Izzard, owner of Izzy'z Barbershop, was born and raised in Ionia and has been cutting hair in the community since 2008. After opening his Main Street shop five years ago, he said he's encouraged to see the city continue to grow.

"To any local economy, the more people you have to service, the better it can be," Izzard said. "Ultimately, it will do everybody some good getting more people in here to live."

While some residents and business owners view the projects as a positive step for the city, others have concerns about the impact construction could have on their neighborhoods.

Katelynn Bray, who lives on Foxtail Drive near the future Austin Pines West development, said she is worried about the amount of construction traffic the project could bring to her street.

"That is a lot of construction vehicles coming down this very narrow road," Bray said.

Bray said some neighbors have already listed their homes for sale in anticipation of the development.

"As a homeowner, it's not what we were hoping for," she said.

In response to those concerns, FOX 17 asked city officials how construction vehicles would access the Austin Pines West site.

Garland said developers are currently negotiating plans to stage construction equipment at the former Riverside Correctional Facility property, a 93-acre parcel located directly west of the development. If an agreement is reached, construction crews would be able to access the site from that property.

City officials said construction plans are still being finalized as both developments move toward a fall groundbreaking.

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