IONIA, Mich. — For generations, 4-H has been a cornerstone of the Ionia Free Fair, giving local youth opportunities to learn leadership skills, raise animals, and showcase projects. Now, supporters say an upcoming funding vote could play a key role in the program's future.

WATCH: Future of 4-H at Ionia Free Fair Hinges on August Vote

Future of 4-H at Ionia Free Fair Hinges on August Vote

Michigan 4-H, the youth development program of Michigan State University Extension, has served Ionia County for more than 100 years. Ionia County 4-H Program Coordinator Shawn Frisbie says the organization has deep roots in the community, and in her own family.

"To be honest with you, I can't even imagine it being gone because it was my whole childhood and my whole adult life," Frisbie said.

Frisbie comes from three generations of 4-H leaders and says she has watched participation continue to grow over the years.

"Our 4-H enrollment in the county has continued to go up. Not just by a little, but by a lot," she said.

That growth is also reflected at the Ionia Free Fair. This year, 4-H members have submitted more than 4,600 fair entries, roughly 300 more than last year.

Despite that momentum, supporters say the program faces uncertainty if voters do not approve a millage proposal on the August ballot.

The 4-H program receives funding through a partnership between federal, state, and county governments. County leaders are now asking voters to approve a millage that would cover the county's portion of that funding.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ionia County voters to decide fate of MSU Extension programs in August millage vote

Ionia County voters to decide fate of MSU Extension programs in August millage vote

If approved, the proposal would cost homeowners approximately 17 cents for every $1,000 of taxable value.

Supporters say the investment would help preserve programs that have benefited generations of local families.

"It was a way of life. 4-H is what we've known my whole entire life," said Kim Schrauben, the Ionia Free Fair's Food and Nutrition Superintendent.

For the Schrauben family, 4-H has become a tradition passed down through multiple generations. Kim says she hopes today's youth will have the same opportunities to learn, grow and build connections through the program.

"You can learn so many things from 4-H, there's so many different clubs," said Sophia Schrauben. "I got involved from my family, just growing up in it, and it expanded with my personal interest of wanting to learn more."

Supporters say those experiences are about more than projects and competitions.

"There's just this fair community and it's wonderful," said Judy Huynh, a second-generation member of the Schrauben family's 4-H tradition. "It's a whole community of the 4-H kids and I love watching them working together."

That's why supporters say the upcoming millage vote is so important. They believe a failed proposal could have lasting effects on both 4-H programming and its longtime presence at the Ionia Free Fair.

"Hopefully we can continue and grow 4-H in this county and also people be more aware of what the extension service all does in this county and can do for you," Kim Schrauben said.

The Ionia Free Fair kicks off Friday and will feature several 4-H exhibits and projects. For the event schedule, click here.

For more information on the proposed millage, click here.

WXMI.

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