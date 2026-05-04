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ATV driver dies after crash with vehicle on state highway near Pewamo

Ionia Co Fatal ATV crash 1.JPG
Ionia County Sheriff's Office
An Aeromed helicopter takes off from the scene of a crash on M-21 at Cooks Road in Ionia County on May 3, 2026.
Ionia Co Fatal ATV crash 1.JPG
Ionia Co Fatal ATV crash 2.JPG
Posted

LYONS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A person has died after a crash involving an ATV on a state highway near Pewamo in eastern Ionia County.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at the intersection of M-21 and Cook Road, said the Ionia County Sheriff's Office. An ATV driven by a 78-year-old crossed M-21 in front of a vehicle, which hit the ATV.

Ionia Co ATV crash.png

The 78-year-old from Pewamo was not wearing a seatbelt and ejected from the ATV, per the sheriff's office.

They died from their injuries at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

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