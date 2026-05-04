ATV driver dies after crash with vehicle on state highway near Pewamo

LYONS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A person has died after a crash involving an ATV on a state highway near Pewamo in eastern Ionia County.
The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at the intersection of M-21 and Cook Road, said the Ionia County Sheriff's Office. An ATV driven by a 78-year-old crossed M-21 in front of a vehicle, which hit the ATV.
The 78-year-old from Pewamo was not wearing a seatbelt and ejected from the ATV, per the sheriff's office.
They died from their injuries at the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.