78-year-old man riding ATV seriously hurt in Ionia County crash

LYONS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 78-year-old man from Pewamo was seriously hurt after his ATV collided with a car in Lyons Township.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Blue Water Highway and Cook Road. Investigators say the ATV operator failed to yield at a signed intersection and was hit by a westbound vehicle while crossing.

Authorities say the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the ATV. He was airlifted by AeroMed to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The Pewamo Fire Department, Life Ambulance Services, AeroMed, and Rueh's Towing all assisted at the scene.

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