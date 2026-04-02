‘A space for families to be and to thrive’: new affordable housing set to open in Lowell

LOWELL, Mich. — More affordable housing is on the way to Lowell, as a new development aims to support neighbors across a range of income levels.

17 new apartments, created by Flat River Outreach Ministries (FROM), are now open for applications. Community members say the project could have a lasting impact for years to come.

Bob Rogers, a Lowell resident and volunteer who helped support the project, knows firsthand how impactful those resources can be.

“Having affordable housing here for all walks of life, all levels of income is important,” Rogers said.

Rogers turned to FROM in the early 2000s after losing his job. One program in particular made a difference.

“The mobile food pantry was a program that FROM had back then, and I remember going to that and utilizing that program,” he said.

That support helped him stabilize financially and focus on other essential expenses.

“What little funds I had were able to apply to other needs that I had, like payments of housing or car payments,” Rogers said.

Now, he believes the organization’s new housing initiative will offer similar relief to others in the community.

“The affordability is going to help them offset their funds with other needs that they have,” he said.

The development includes one, two, and three bedroom apartments, with monthly rent ranging from $600 to $1,100. Units are intended for households earning 80% or less of the area’s median income.

“Our dream is that this would just be a space for families to be and to thrive,” FROM’s Development Director Arianne Hall said.

She added that the housing is designed to be flexible for different needs.

“For some people that’s a short period of time, maybe just a couple of months as they’re saving up for another bigger place, and for some people it’s longer term,” Hall said.

For Rogers, the project represents an opportunity to support neighbors in need.

“When everything is done and the grass is growing, there’s going to be people pulling in with grocery bags, people leaving in the morning for work,” he said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to, seeing this complete, full, and being utilized.”

Applications for the apartments are open through April 30th, with move ins expected to begin at the end of May.

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