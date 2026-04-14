30-year-old man killed in crash with semi in Montcalm County

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 30-year-old man lost his life Tuesday morning when his vehicle crashed head-on with a semi truck.

The man was driving his sedan on Stanton Road near Blackmer Road northeast of Crystal in Montcalm County, when it crossed the centerline and struck a semi headed the other way, according to Michigan State Police.

The collision happened just before 7 a.m. on April 14.

The 30-year-old's vehicle caught fire after the crash. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi truck suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash, said state police, but the collision remains under investigation.

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