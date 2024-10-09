Grant to expand Native American Heritage at Grand Valley State University

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Learning about new cultures is important, learning straight from the source, means even more.

At Grand Valley State University those sentiments are ringing true, after it was one of 10 schools across Michigan to receive a grant from the Native American Heritage Fund.

The University received $63,467.20 to support Native and Indigenous students at GVSU.

And to learn about the Anishinabe tribe here in Michigan.

The grant will help to continue the teaching tradtions that are at GVSU.

With places like the 'teaching lodge', which helps students learn about this rich heritage.

The sacred lodge helps selected students learn more about the heritage of the Anishinabe tribe.

"It is a place of gathering and teaching," said Dsawn Ruteck, Assistant Professor of Interdisciplinary studies at Grand Valley State University." It brought together students, community, faculty and staff to highlight the ways that Grand Valley and Anishinabe communities are connected."

The grant will help continue to push that heritage in more ways than one.

"Part of the funding is to support bringing in traditional knowledge keepers and experts to work with GV faculty," said Ruteck. "Specifically, other parts really help create more relationships and expand relationships with Anishinabe communities across Michigan."

For Nikki Miranda, a grad student, who also studied with Minotague and Student Success Program, is getting in touch with her Native American roots.

“Many of the knowledge keepers and elders in the community have been very patient with me," said Miranda. "They have taught me ways and are still teaching me ways.”

Mirandas experiences give her hope for what the funding can bring, and continued teachings the university can provide.

Faculty at the GVSU hope the grant will help continue spreading awareness of these local tribes across campus.

“It will allow us not only to expand our teaching capacity and mentoring within our Native American and indigenous students, but it’ll also reach other students in the university.” Said Miranda.

Faculty at the university hope the grant will help continue spreading awareness of these local tribes across campus.

