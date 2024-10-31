Multiple school districts in Newaygo County in secure mode during threat investigation

GRANT, Mich. — At least two school districts in Newaygo County are in secure mode early Thursday afternoon as law enforcement handles a threat complaint.

The information on the situation is limited, but a notice from the Newaygo County Emergency Management says that students at Grant and Newaygo schools are being kept inside for their safety. The alert says everyone on the districts' campuses is safe.

Parents and guardians are being told to not go to the schools at this time. All exterior doors are locked, with no one allowed to enter or exit the buildings.

So far no details about the threat have been shared.

WXMI A screenshot of a Facebook post by Grant Police Department on October 31, 2024 at 12:35 p.m.

Newaygo Public Schools also shared on social media its buildings are also in secure mode.

