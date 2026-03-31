Woman seriously hurt after being hit on Hudsonville sidewalk by a truck

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A woman was sent to the hospital after she was hit on Hudsonville sidewalk Tuesday morning by a pickup truck.

The 70-year-old was walking on a sidewalk along Balsam Drive near Winter Street around 11:43 a.m. when a Ford F-250 truck pulled out of a private drive. The truck hit the woman, causing serious injuries to the woman, said the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, a 62-year-old man, was not hurt.

Deputies closed down Balsam Drive between Winter Street and Springdale Street for roughly an hour to investigate the crash.

No charges or tickets tied to the crash were announced on Tuesday afternoon.

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