Putt-putt for a good cause: Putt for Life 2025

You can test your putt-putt skills for a good cause: it's time for the St. Jude/Brian Bush Memorial Putt for Life Tournament.

You may recognize the organizers, Marge and Michael Bush. They were the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Persons of the Year of 2024.

They host the event every year to raise money for St. Jude Research's Hospital. The hospital focuses on tough pediatric cases. Families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

The event is in honor of Marge and Michael's son Brian, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 1983. He was treated at St Jude's several times before contracting pneumonia during a bone marrow transplant. He was only 15 years old when he passed away.

FOX 17

Last year, Putt for Life hit a major milestone: $1 million dollars raised to fund research and treatment at the facility.

This year's event is happening on Saturday, July 26, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Loeschner's Village Green Miniature Golf in Grandville. If you're not able to attend, you can donate online.

