'You're the best, Dad': Early Father's Day fun at LMCU Ballpark, with a twist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heading to the diamond with dad — a perfect combination heading into Father's Day weekend. FOX 17 went to LMCU Ballpark to ask kids what their dads mean to them, and nothing could've prepared us for some of their answers.

Although, everything started out wholesome.

"We love coming to these games, especially with my dad," said Isaac Norcross. "He loves coming out here."

One shared moment can become a core memory, with special bonds spanning multiple generations.

“I love my dad to death and I’ll definitely be picking up the phone Sunday morning and calling him and saying thanks for everything he’s done for me," said Mark Norcross, Isaac's father.

Kids know dads give a lot.

"You're the best, dad," said Landon Sparks.

Dads know they have to take a lot.

“Something nice is that I love him, and something not nice is that his mustache looks terrible," joked Sienna Heslinga.

Dads can be so much more than their under-appreciated facial hair.

They are makeover models.

FOX 17

They are expert teachers.

FOX 17

They are safety suppliers.

FOX 17

They are family organizers.

FOX 17

They are...baseball players?

"He sucks at it," Landon clarified.

Ok, somehow the story turned into a sarcastic slam piece. Although, sometimes the best love isn't the one you need to even say out loud.

“Nothing comes to mind, I’m under a lot of pressure," Isaac said.

"How about, 'I love you dad?'" Mark responded.

Sometimes, you don't even have to put that love in a card.

"My sister wrote it," Landon whispered.

Dads know it's there because they feel it too.

“When I’m at work, all week, it’s all I think about," Mark said. "I’ve been on the road a lot lately so getting back into town, it’s awesome to be able to spend the evening at the ballpark with the boys.”

You can catch a West Michigan Whitecaps game at LMCU Ballpark on Father's Day (Sunday, June 16). The Whitecaps have a home series all weekend long against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Click here for ticket info.

