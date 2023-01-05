"You can't turn off that compassion button:" Founders of Lori's Voice step down

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new year brings new changes. For a local non-profit, that means a shake-up in leadership.

On Tuesday, Lori and Dave Hastings announced they would be stepping away from their group "Lori's Voice" after countless hours of helping in the community.

"It's truly time for Lori's Voice to become more professional," said Lori Hastings. "We have the passion and the heart. But we don't have the business behind it. You know, other than the love of these children and families."

Lori's Voice started in 2011 and has touched the lives of more than 600 children with special needs. They've been especially blessed to help children with mobility issues, giving away a number of wheelchair-accessible vans and wheelchairs specially designed for the beach.

Lori and Dave will be handing over day-to-day operations to a new Executive Director, Marianne Hunderman, who will carry out the mission.

However, they won't be totally out of the picture. Lori will still retain the title of Director Emeritus.

"You can't turn off that compassion button. So we're going to continue to just be in the background, and we'll be here for advice or whatever," said Lori.

While the couple is excited to spend more time with their family and grandchildren, they say they'll still be showing up for the kids helped by Lori's Voice.

To learn more about how you can come alongside the mission of Lori's Voice, visit the website.

