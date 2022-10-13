Lori's Voice gifts accessible van to family with 2 children in wheelchairs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A northern Michigan family with two kids in wheelchairs now has a wheelchair-accessible van thanks to a local nonprofit.

Lori’s Voice says every several months, it gifts specialized vans to Michigan families who need them. We’re told vans of this nature cost around $75,000 and are funded by generous donations.

The Weavers, this month’s recipients, have two children with several conditions such as epilepsy and cerebral palsy, requiring the full-time use of wheelchairs, the nonprofit tells us.

The family told Lori’s Voice the challenges 17-year-old Gabriel and 15-year-old Chelsea face precluded their ability to travel. With their new wheelchair-accessible van, the Weavers are now able to broaden their horizons.

“When we found out we were the recipients, it was overwhelming happiness,” says Jasmine Weaver. “Lori’s Voice has changed our lives because now we can go to the pumpkin patch, we can go to the zoo with the kids all together; that’s never happened until now.”

Lori’s Voice says it has distributed more than $1.7 million worth of support to more than 600 kids since it launched in 2012. In the last 10 years, the nonprofit has paid for accessible vans, educational resources, home renovations and more in the past decade.

“Being able to make the world more accessible for families like the Weavers is so rewarding,“ says Executive Director Marianne Hunderman. “We are honored to help them start to create a lifetime of family moments together.”

Apply for the nonprofit’s next giveaway online before Nov. 23.

