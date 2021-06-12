Wrong way drivers, speeding at intersection causing concern among residents in Grand Rapids neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Video from a nearby home shows a white Crossover stop on Logan Street, then start to turn onto Union Avenue when a wrong-way driver clips it, rolling over multiple times before coming to a stop.

Crash on Logan and Union in Grand Rapids

"We were just sitting on the porch, having a coffee," says Tyler Mosley of Grand Rapids. "It was a nice day out. Then, all of a sudden, the car comes barreling."

Mosely watched the crash in real time. Moments later, he and his neighbors rushed over to help. The woman's arm was apparently injured.

READ MORE: Driver hospitalized after Grand Rapids rollover crash

"I had another great neighbor grab us a belt and threw a belt around the arm, did a tourniquet," Mosely tells us. "I figured there was enough blood—it'd probably help. Just stayed there on scene, tried to comfort her."

First responders eventually took the driver to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Despite the destruction caused, video shows another car blowing through the stop sign within an hour later.

Our FOX 17 dash cam even caught one person doing so Friday afternoon.

Neighbors say the intersection is a problem, with people ignoring traffic rules daily.

"I'm a long boarder myself," says Timothy Hurst of Grand Rapids. "Me riding on the sidewalk doesn't really permit sometimes, so riding in the road is the safer choice, and I don't want to have to worry about an oncoming car coming the wrong way at 40 mph."

Mosely thinks more signage for the one-way road and four-way stop may help.

"I know that one of my neighbors over here talked about writing a letter today," he said. "I mean the fact that there's such a kind of horrible injury as a result of some negligence driving the wrong way. I think it really kind of planted the seed for us all that we need to start acting on it."

Drivers are asked to play their part too.

"Take your time to be more considerate of the people in the surrounding area."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube