Driver hospitalized after Grand Rapids rollover crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a crash that occurred on Logan Street and Union Avenue this morning, according to Lt. Bill Smith with the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

We’re told a female driver was driving the wrong way on Union Avenue when she clipped a car that was stopped on Logan Street. Lieutenant Smith tells us her vehicle rolled over after the impact and struck a tree.

Neighbors in the vicinity of the crash helped the driver out of her vehicle and applied a tourniquet to her injured arm before she was transported to a local hospital, authorities tell us.

The driver’s current condition is not yet known.

