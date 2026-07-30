World Cup soccer took Grand Rapids by storm. How can the city capture its momentum?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The FIFA World Cup has come and gone. But while there are no more games to be played or goals to be scored, those in Grand Rapids who love the beautiful game are still trying to capture the tournament's momentum.

The West Michigan Sports Commission believes the sport of soccer can be grown by infrastructure.

Yes, Amway Stadium — the future home of the city's first professional soccer team, AC Grand Rapids — represents the largest of such investments, but they can also come in the form of a standard, grassy soccer field.

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"What I love about soccer is the [low barrier of] entry," West Michigan Sports Commission President Mike Guswiler said. "Doesn't take a lot of equipment. Put a pair of cleats on, get a ball."

Guswiler says the region could benefit from "16 to 20" more soccer fields in a single location, able to host tournaments of every type.

"It's all levels. It's youth, it's high school, and then collegiate and pro," Guswiler said.

"It would be great for the momentum of soccer that we're seeing off of the World Cup and the feeder system that will go into our professional team, but good for our community as well."

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In the future, Guswiler wonders about the possibility of Grand Rapids becoming an official Team Base Camp for a country's national team.

"I think that's very feasible. A way for us in Grand Rapids to be part of a World Cup," he said. "We'll focus on that perhaps for the Women's World Cup."

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Soccer is in the culture in Grand Rapids and Avery Jackson — also referred to as Ajax Stacks — is the official cultivator of this culture for the Grand Rapids street soccer group The Soccer Rebellion.

"Honestly, it's a fancy title for a guy that influences the city, gets his hands dirty and makes things happen," Jackson said.

The Soccer Rebellion has recently been busy making a home at The UnderGRound, a gathering place for soccer players wanting to practice their craft while in community.

After the World Cup, Jackson says he's not just hoping to see soccer grow, but is watching it happen.

"You see the stadium, you see the facilities, you see the culture, the players, the kids, the youth," he said. "It's just coming."

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