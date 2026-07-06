Fifteen-year-old from Grand Rapids called up for Guatemalan national team tryout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As top soccer talent competes in the World Cup this week, a 15-year-old from the Grand Rapids area will try to earn the right to represent Guatemala.

Angel Mendez-Lopez plays the center back position for Michigan Futbol Academy, the official development program of Grand Rapids' first professional soccer team, AC Grand Rapids.

Last year, Mendez-Lopez met a scout at a soccer tournament in Phoenix, Arizona. The connection, as well as his own prowess and potential, has earned him a tryout for Guatemala's U17 team.

"I'm beyond grateful," said Mendez-Lopez, who recently finished his freshman year at Southwest Middle High, a school in the Grand Rapids Public Schools system.

"All glory to God," he said.

While he was born in the United States, Mendez-Lopez's parents emigrated from Guatemala and other family members, including his grandmother, still live in the Central American country.

"Always wanted to represent, always wanted to wear that badge for Guatemala," he said. "Every time I step on the pitch, I always remember I'm playing for them. I'm playing for my brothers, I'm playing for my mom and my dad, I'm playing for my grandma."

This week, Mendez-Lopez will compete in Guatemala for a spot on the country's U17 team, which is comprised of players ages 17 and younger.

"This dream is coming true," Anmer Mendez, Angel's uncle, said.

Anmer currently trains and even previously coached his nephew.

"He's ready to show what he's got," he said. "I wish Angel the best, and I wish all these kids that love the game that one day they get a chance as well."

While a spot on the roster is not a certainty, support from family has always been guaranteed.

"I'm entirely grateful," Mendez-Lopez said.

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