Spain wins the World Cup final as West Michigan fans pack Van Andel Arena for watch party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fans of Futbõl in West Michigan came out to the Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids for a free FIFA World cup 2026 watch party.

The match up between Argentina and Spain saw thousands of people pack the arena to cheer on their favorite teams.

WXMI Fans packed Van Andel Arena for the 2026 World Cup Final.

The watch party was hosted by a multitude of partners including FOX 17, the Acrisure Amphitheater, Van Andel Arena, the West Michigan Sports Commission, Experience Grand Rapids, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and AC Grand Rapids.

It gave fans an opportunity to experience one of the world's biggest sporting events alongside fellow supporters all under one roof.

FOX 17 reporters Sam Landstra and Waleed Alamleh were hosts for the big watch party, hyping up the crowd before the match got started. The two spoke with Mike Gusweiler, President of the West Michigan as well as Darrius Barnes, President of AC Grand Rapids Pro Soccer Club, about what soccer means to West Michigan.

Sam and Waleed Emcee

The energy was electric from the jump, with fans enjoying the moment and camaraderie being built by the community.

"It's honestly so amazing to see kids playing around, families gathering together to celebrate this game," said Ingrid Camarillo, making the trip out to the watch party from Kalamazoo.

WXMI From face paint, to giveaways, and energy from both sides. The 2026 World Cup watch party was a big success.

The game a low scoring one, despite Spain having 20 total shots, but it was Argentinan goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saving 11 of them, setting an all-time record for most saves in a Men's World Cup Final.

Angel Arevalo, who was rooting for Argentina, said he came out for one reason to watch his favorite player, Lionel Messi.

"It's a Messi thing for me. I've always been a Messi fan," said Arevalo.

WXMI Argentina fans did not get the results they want, but it was an experience they wont forget.

But it was Spain who came out on top in a nail biter, securing a 1-0 victory, with a goal at the 106th minute by Spanish winger Ferran Torres.

Chuck and Sadie West, a couple cheering for Spain, said the arena was the right place to take in the moment.

Spain fans cheering at Van Andel Arena

"It's (Van Andel Arena) is always a great venue to do anything at, great people, great atmosphere." said Chuck.

Sadie also reflected on the energy inside the building.

WXMI Spanish fans were excited with the result with Spain taking the win 1-0 over Argentina.

"I feel like the the vibe is better when you're with a bunch of people that really rooting for any sport," said Sadie.

WATCH: Spain wins the World Cup final as West Michigan fans pack Van Andel Arena for watch party

Spain wins the World Cup final as West Michigan fans pack Van Andel Arena for watch party

Chuck added that despite the passion on both sides, the atmosphere stayed positive throughout.

"People are very passionate for the countries that they're rooting for, a lot of good energy though. No negativity here. Everybody's pretty happy and just enjoying the vibe."

The World Cup spanned 104 matches over the course of a month before Sunday's final, and West Michigan fans were there cheering together for the last one.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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