GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a woman who was shot on the city's southeast side at midday Saturday.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE and Neland Avenue SE. Upon arriving at the scene, they found a female adult with a serious wound.

The woman was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation by GRPD.