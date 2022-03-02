Woman sentenced to probation for role in Grand Rapids riot, restitution ordered

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman who pleaded guilty to participating in the Grand Rapids riots two years ago has been sentenced, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker confirmed with FOX 17.

We're told Aundrea Nicole Allen will not serve more jail time in addition to the 44 days she already served. However, we’re told she will serve three years under probation and has been ordered to repay $1,535 in restitution.

The riots began as a peaceful protest in downtown Grand Rapids in late May 2020 following the death of George Floyd.

READ MORE: Timeline of FOX 17's coverage of the Civil Unrest in Grand Rapids

