Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Woman sentenced to probation for role in Grand Rapids riot, restitution ordered

Image taken during the Grand Rapids riot of May 2020.
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17.
A shot of the May riot in downtown Grand Rapids.
Image taken during the Grand Rapids riot of May 2020.
Posted at 2:17 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 14:17:25-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman who pleaded guilty to participating in the Grand Rapids riots two years ago has been sentenced, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker confirmed with FOX 17.

We're told Aundrea Nicole Allen will not serve more jail time in addition to the 44 days she already served. However, we’re told she will serve three years under probation and has been ordered to repay $1,535 in restitution.

The riots began as a peaceful protest in downtown Grand Rapids in late May 2020 following the death of George Floyd.

READ MORE: Timeline of FOX 17's coverage of the Civil Unrest in Grand Rapids

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News