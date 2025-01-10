Woman sentenced to 3+ years for OWI crash on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was sentenced this week for a US-131 crash that injured several people in Grand Rapids last year.

The crash happened in March 2024 near the Wealthy Street exit, police said.

We were previously told an SUV with five people inside rear-ended two cars. One of the SUV’s occupants was a 1-year-old child. The SUV overturned and combusted.

Ericka Horan was later charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated (OWI) causing injury, two counts of reckless driving causing impairment, once count of OWI with a passenger under 16 and one count of second-degree child abuse, Grand Rapids police said.

Horan pleaded no contest in October to the child abuse charge and two counts of OWI causing injury. The other charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says Horan was sentenced to a minimum of three years behind bars. We’re also told Horan had a blood alcohol content of 0.19 at the time of the crash.

