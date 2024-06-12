Suspect charged with OWI for crash injuring 3 on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been charged for a US-131 crash that injured two people March 31.

Police responded to the northbound lanes near Wealthy Street’s exit ramp at around 7:15 a.m. on March 31, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told two cars drove north when a sedan was rear-ended by an SUV. The SUV rolled over and caught fire.

Police say five people were inside the SUV at the time, including a 1-year-old infant. The child was unharmed but two people were hospitalized. One of them was in serious but stable condition. The sedan driver was hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries.

The SUV driver, 20-year-old Ericka Horan, has since been charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated (OWI) causing injury, two counts of reckless driving causing impairment, OWI with a passenger younger than 16, and second-degree child abuse, according to GRPD.

Police tell us Horan was taken to the Ionia County Jail for unrelated charges.

