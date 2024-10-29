Woman pleads no contest to charges for March crash on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman has pleaded no contest to charges linked to a crash on US-131 earlier this year.

The crash happened March 31 near the Wealthy Street exit when an SUV rear-ended a sedan, police say. Officers arrived at the crash scene to find an overturned vehicle and another car on fire.

Five people were inside the SUV at the time, including a 1-year-old who was not hurt. Three others were hospitalized.

Speed and alcohol were suspected contributors to the crash.

Grand Rapids 2 morning crashes shut down 131 in Grand Rapids FOX 17 News

Ericka Horan, 20, pleaded no contest Monday to one count of second-degree child abuse and two counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange, the other charges were dropped.

A date for Horan’s sentencing hearing has yet to be finalized.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube