Woman sentenced for 8-month-old son's drowning death in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Olivia Miller, the mother accused of being responsible for the drowning death of her 8-month-old son, will spend 4 months in jail, per her sentence.

Earlier reports show Miller claimed she left the boy in the tub for just 5 minutes to change the laundry, but her phone activity for that November 2023 day showed she had been actively using the device for 20 minutes before calling 911 and had texted her father that the boy was napping within a few minutes of calling for emergency services.

EARLIER COVERAGE: Mother charged with involuntary manslaughter after 8-month-old’s drowning

Wednesday, she was sentenced to 1 year in jail with credit for 246 days of time served.

Kent County Prosecutor, Chris Becker confirmed to FOX 17 that this was not part of a plea deal.

