Woman found dead after SE Grand Rapids shooting, suspect in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead after a Grand Rapids shooting Thursday morning.
The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the victim was found in a home on Union Avenue SE.
We’re told a suspect is in custody.
GRPD says the shooting began as a domestic altercation.
The incident is unrelated to the shooting on Burton Street earlier in the morning, according to police.
Those with knowledge of the shooting are urged to connect with investigators by calling 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.