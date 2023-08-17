Watch Now
Woman found dead after SE Grand Rapids shooting, suspect in custody

Posted at 10:28 AM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 11:37:17-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead after a Grand Rapids shooting Thursday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the victim was found in a home on Union Avenue SE.

We’re told a suspect is in custody.

GRPD says the shooting began as a domestic altercation.

The incident is unrelated to the shooting on Burton Street earlier in the morning, according to police.

READ MORE: Shooting victim dies at hospital after Grand Rapids shooting

Those with knowledge of the shooting are urged to connect with investigators by calling 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

