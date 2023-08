GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man found with a gunshot wound has died of his injuries according to GRPD, now they're asking anyone with information to come forward.

Grand Rapids Police learned of the shooting on Burton St just west of Ionia around 1:40 a.m.

They took the man to the hospital for critical injuries, but told FOX 17 around 4 a.m. he did not survive.

The investigation into his death is just beginning.

Anonymous tips can be given via Silent Observer or by calling GRPD at 616-456-3380.