Woman details troubled experience at Douglas J Aveda Institute amidst lawsuit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Douglas J Aveda Institute students could get a cut of $2.8 million, due to a proposed class action lawsuit settlement.

FOX 17 met with Anne Wisinske, a Douglas J graduate, who's planning to get in on the settlement.

Winske says she felt somewhat vindicated when she got this postcard in the mail:

Daren Bower

Winske believes Douglas J is finally paying for how they've treated students in the past.

“I’m 33. I’m married. I have four kids. This is my career change. I’ve lived a full career, 13 years plus in the medical field,” Wisinske said.

Anne Wisinske is the kind of person who rescues animals and sticks up for what's right.

“So when I’m coming to you, I’m coming to you as a grown woman that has children that want to follow in my footsteps," Wisinske said.

Which is why Anne sat down with FOX 17, about the postcard she got in the mail notifying her of a proposed class action settlement, brought on by a lawsuit filed by former Douglas J Aveda students.

Students sued the institute, arguing that they should have been paid for work they were doing, like cleaning, laundry, restocking, and sales tasks.

It's a claim that resonates with Anne.

“I was bullied by instructors. I paid for that. I paid for that, and then the minute I graduated, I get this postcard about the lawsuit. And I realized everything that I was gaslit about, you know. ‘This is how hair school should be, it’s a real salon experience.’ I was exploited. And you can’t help but feel some kind of way after that. After being made to feel like you’re crazy, when what you know isn’t right,” Anne said.

Douglas J denies any wrongdoing. However, instead of going to trial, both sides agreed to have a settlement.

“It was very hard on my family. It was the most demanding program I’ve done," Anne said.

Anyone who attended Douglas J Aveda Institute between 2012-2022 may be eligible.

The deadline to file is November 24.

Anne hopes that by sharing her story, any other former students will sign on for their portion of the money.

"You walk a real fine line when you’re pushing 'real salon experience' and exploitation, when you’re having your students do things you’re paying someone to do,” Anne said.

Douglas J Spokesperson Mary Ann Sabo gave the following statement on behalf of the cosmetology school:

"We don’t concede to any wrongdoing. We have agreed to a mediated settlement in order to avoid additional legal expense, allowing us to move forward and focus on our educational mission. We will continue following all state and federal education guidelines for cosmetology schools."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube