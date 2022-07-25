Womack on GRPD discrimination charges: taxpayers' words should carry 'weight'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Robert S. Womack, a Kent County Commissioner, along with other local leaders, spoke out against the handcuffing of Honestie Hodges for years. She was 11 years old.

“It wasn't until we marched on the police department, and sat down with then-Chief Rahinksy, that he agreed to a youth policy change. The city had not agreed to the youth policy change. They had to get permission from the chief at that time,” Robert Womack said.

Womack says while he's grateful for the charges of discrimination announced Monday, something should have been done sooner.

“The one thing I look at in the city of Grand Rapids Michigan, is it shouldn’t take the state of Michigan to come in and charge for you to see something is wrong,” Womack said.

He says he's especially sad knowing that Honestie has passed away, unable to see the changes she has made for other children like her. He says these charges make it clear that work being done in the community is being heard.

However, Womack says that more work needs to be done.

“A lot of the pain, emotion, anguish, and passion is coming out after officers on the street. We have to look at the city, at the administration. At the policy. And the training,” Womack said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

