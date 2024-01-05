Wolverines fans head to Houston from GRR for championship game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies will compete for the College Football Championship title Monday, and some football fans are heading to Houston to witness the action.

Delta previously announced it would add flights from Detroit to Houston after the Wolverines secured their spot in the final.

FOX 17 swung by Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) Friday morning to talk to fans, who were very positive about the overall experience.

They were understandably excited, as the Wolverines are poised to win their first playoff championship.

“My father played ‘38–‘40 with Tom Harmon,” says former player David Sukup. “So it's a big deal and we're going out to watch."

"I've been a big U of M fan for a long time,” says Tom Hurren. “We've got season tickets and I just look at this game as a once-in-a-lifetime try, so hopefully they can win it."

"I am so excited. I was watching the game last Monday and I just couldn't wait to, you know, go to Houston and cheer the team on a little bit more," says Ann Tuttle.

There was little doubt among them that Michigan will emerge victorious. They had this to say:

“Love to say ‘go blue’ and just can't wait for a victory,” says Tuttle.

"Go blue, love football and Harbaugh,” says Hurren. “Hope he stays but if he wants to chase a different dream in his life …"

READ MORE: Local businesses excited for college football National Championship

READ MORE: Governors place wagers ahead of College Football Championship

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube