Delta adds flights from Detroit to Houston for National Championship game, but they aren't cheap

Delta has added flights from Detroit to Houston after Michigan clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The airline said it added a flight from DTW to Houston's William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) that takes off Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. and comes home Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 7:55 p.m.

Michigan will take on Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8.

Delta also has existing routes to George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) with one flight on Saturday and two on Sunday, with all coming home on Tuesday.

However, after looking at flights, you won't find them cheap.

Using Delta's flexible search tool, we found that flights leaving around the time of the national championship cost more than $1,500 to IAH.