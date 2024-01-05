Governors place wagers ahead of College Football Championship

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s and Washington’s governors placed wagers ahead of next week’s College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies will vie for the championship title in Houston, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 8.

“Michiganders and college football fans across the nation will enjoy watching the Michigan Wolverines take on the Washington Huskies in the College Football Championship,” says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I’m confident the Wolverines will be the Victors on Monday, and I’m happy to wager Governor Inslee some Michigan-made products. Go Blue!”

Governor Whitmer bet a pack of Big Lake Brewing’s Haze and Blue IPA if the Wolverines are the victors. Gov. Jay Inslee wagered a case of Naches Heights Vineyard’s wine.

Watch the governors place their wagers in the video below:

