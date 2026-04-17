GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The upcoming Restore the Rapids project in downtown Grand Rapids will not increase flood risks, according to city officials. Crews are expected to begin work on July 1 to remove low head dams and add boulders to create rapids in the Grand River.

With the river currently high and flooding coming into parts of Ah-Nab-Awen Park, questions have been raised about how restoring the rapids could impact future flooding. The low head dams in the downtown area are currently hidden by the high water.

Restoring the rapids

"There's no increased flood risk from the project," Mike Staal said.

Staal is the project manager for the City of Grand Rapids. He said the plan was run through a specific hydraulic computer program used by the Army Corps of Engineers to model water flow.

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"The model went through FEMA. It went through the state. We have had a lot of eyes on that model, and that's how I can say there's no increased flood risk due to the improvements of the project," Staal said.

Will restoring the Grand River rapids increase downtown flooding?

The project aims to give the river a more natural look by building out and opening the river channel.

"To open the river channel instead of constricting it. And so when you constrict a river channel, it can back up flow upstream, but when you open it up, it will let more flow through," Staal said.

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Despite the high waters, many of my neighbors are still visiting the river to take photos and enjoy the view.

"I’m looking for ducks. It's kind of my favorite to get the wildlife in its natural habitat. I think they're further down, though. So I'm going to be just me moving around a lot," Devon Lawson said.

"It's beautiful. It's awesome. You see the turbulence moving and logs floating down the river," Vicki Stein said.

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City officials hope the restored rapids will be a spot for many to enjoy.

"I'm really looking forward to that. This river is intended to be a community connection point, and I'm one of the community. I want to be part of this. I want to see other people using this, and I hope not just that we use it, but our kids use it as well," Staal said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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