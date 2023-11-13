WI homicide suspect arrested, stolen goods recovered in GR smoke shop raid

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have arrested a man and recovered stolen goods during a monthslong investigation into two Grand Rapids smoke shops.

Officers conducted search warrants at Flavors/Flavors Smoke Shop and PMC Private Stock on Nov. 9, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told the buildings were the subject of an investigation for several months but search warrants were expedited in the wake of recent violence in the Burton Heights neighborhood along with reason to believe that a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, homicide suspect was known to visit both shops.

Police tell us the raids are unrelated to the deaths in Burton Heights last week.

GRPD says the Flavor shops are not licensed to sell products derived from THC and cannabis. More than 30 pounds of cannabis was seized, along with hundreds of other edibles, cartridges and other merchandise.

Police say some of the recovered goods match products stolen from licensed dispensaries nearby.

“We are gratified to assist our counterparts in Milwaukee in bringing justice for their murder victim’s family,” says Chief Eric Winstrom. “Even more so that the raids resulted in evidence of criminal activity that directly impacts us here in Grand Rapids, in our community. I am hopeful that when all the evidence and all the leads are followed, we will be able to make more arrests. This was excellent work by our detectives and local law enforcement partners.”

Police are investigating possible connections to stolen vehicles, illegal sales and other crimes in the region.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are asked to connect with investigators at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

