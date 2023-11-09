GRPD arrests several, recovers contraband during raids following months-long investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says several people are in custody following an ongoing, months-long investigation.

GRPD investigators, along with Michigan State Police, executed two search warrants Thursday. One— at Flavors Smoke Shop on Leonard Street NW, the other— at Flavors Smoke Shop on Division Avenue S.

GRPD arrests several, recovers contraband amid months-long investigation

“I have the assistance from the Michigan State Police tactical team, along with their Trooper 2 helicopter, our tactical team, along with Michigan, the Major Case Team and our Vice Unit,” GRPD Captain Terry Dixon explained to FOX 17 at the scene. “So, we had a number of units here to assist in this operation but it’s an ongoing investigation, so I’m not at liberty to go into details.”

Although the scene in the Burton Heights neighborhood is just blocks away from where three bodies were found Monday, GRPD says this is not related to the homicide investigations.

GRPD says they recovered contraband and other evidence of criminal activity at the business on Division.

Meanwhile, they say the arrested the suspect of an out-of-state homicide investigation at the business on Leonard.

Capt. Dixon could not confirm how many people were arrested; however, he said it was for other, minor crimes, such as bench warrants.

People who work near Burton Heights told FOX 17 crews at the scene that the smoke shop opened about a year and a half ago, and there often are parties in the back of the shop at night.

Police were not able to confirm if those reported parties are related to this ongoing investigation.

Capt. Dixon said there were no reported injuries

