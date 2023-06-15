'When you look good, you feel good': Local hair salon supports CROWN Act

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan became the 23rd state to sign into law a ban on hair discrimination Thursday.

The CROWN Act, or "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair," was signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and updates the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

'Hair is a big portion of who we are': Whitmer signs 'CROWN Act' into law

The CROWN Act prevents a person from being denied a job or discriminated against based on their hair.

“It’s yet another day where, in Michigan, we are showing the world we are taking action to make sure that this state is a more equitable, inclusive state,” Gov. Whitmer said.

The governor celebrated the work of Senator Sarah Anthony, who is credited for championing the bill— along with Black women's stories of discrimination based on their hair.

“For far too long, we know that hair-based discrimination has been used to deny equal opportunity for Black Americans. No more. Not here in Michigan,” Gov. Whitmer said.

In Grand Rapids, the signing of the bill was welcome news to Kendra Thomas, who owns Serenity Salon.

“Hair, it does so much for a person. Not just because we’re Black, but for a person,” Thomas said.

Thomas says the answer is simple: hair is so much more than simply hair.

Thomas, celebrated the signing of the bill into law for more reasons than one, acknowledging the importance of hair styling and expression for Black people, specifically.

“From babies all the way to adults, just knowing that.. sometimes people don’t even have the means to take care of their hair. Knowing when you don’t have the opportunity to go into a hair salon. You have the risk of your child walking out, feeling down because they don’t have their hair done. Even as an adult, it's important," Thomas said.

Because while the idea may seem simple, it's so much more than that. It's giving people a piece of their identity back in their control, Thomas says.

“You walk different. You talk different. Just all around, in a daily walk— it’s just overall better,” Thomas said.

Governor Whitmer says the bill has received support across the aisle.

“With this overwhelmingly bipartisan bill, we are coming together to say no one should be fired from their job, denied opportunity, or kicked out of school because of their hair,” Gov. Whitmer added.