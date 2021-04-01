West Michigan Vaccine Clinic administers 100,000th shot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic gave its 100,00th shot Thursday.

They've administered roughly half that number in just the last week or so, part of a race against the spread of the virus, which is increasing hospitalizations statewide.

“The faster we go, the more impact we will have sooner,” Spectrum Health Chief Operating Officer Brian Brasser said.

The vaccination supply has increased alongside the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Spectrum Health hopes by offering vaccinations at a rapid rate, they'll be able to control the virus, which is currently spreading at a steeper rate than seen in the fall of 2020.

“This is a race. It’s a race that we believe that as a community, a society, a nation, we can win,” Brasser said.

Adiane Ramos-Estrada was the lucky person to get the 100,000th dose. To her surprise, it came with a party. One hundred Spectrum employees, masked and socially distanced, applauded Adiane before she talked to reporters, cupcakes and 100 grand chocolates included.

“Yeah, no, it’s definitely overwhelming. When I woke up this morning, I thought I was just going to get the vaccine, quick in and out,” Ramos-Estrada said.

Adiane says she made her appointment just the day before. The last year she says she's been fortunate enough to work from home and spend lots of time with her family. But the chance to be a part of ending the spread of COVID-19 is too good to pass up.

“Yeah, it’s amazing. It’s all thanks to the workers, who are putting 110 percent into making sure we all got vaccines. Thank you guys so much,” Ramos-Estrada said.

Spectrum Health says they anticipate to surpass 125,000 vaccines at DeVos Place by the end of the day Monday.

