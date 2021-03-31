DeVos Place clinic hosts first day of vaccines for general public

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a race to vaccinate, the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic held at DeVos Place has started taking appointments for anyone 16 and older.

“Part of that is because the availability of the vaccine has started to loosen up,” Spectrum Health Chief Operating Officer Brian Brasser said.

But there's more to it than just more vaccines being available. This comes after Michigan has seen a drastic rise in COVID-19 cases.

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic, which includes Mercy Health and the Kent County Health Department, made the decision just days ago to get through everyone on the waiting list and open up vaccinations to the general public because of the recent increase.

RELATED: Poll finds fewer Americans reluctant to get COVID-19 vaccine

“Recognizing that the more shots we can get into arms, across the age spectrum of those who qualify, would be positive,” Brasser said.

The people getting vaccinated, a much younger crowd.

Sisters Bethany and Katelyn Kaczanowski made their appointments on Tuesday, as soon as they found out they'd be eligible.

“We were talking; it reminds us of Disney World,” Bethany Kaczanowski said. “Everybody like corralling through the line, but with really big smiles on their faces, really excited.”

RELATED: SpartanNash to host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube