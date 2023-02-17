West Michigan company sparks hope for MSU community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan business hopes to spark both hope and help for the Michigan State University community.

Two sisters in Grand Rapids, Maria Curtis and Linsey Jones, sprang into action after Monday's deadly mass shooting on campus.

FOX 17

"Since we started LIMA in late 2019, one of our company missions has been to give back to our community through our candles," Curtis, co-founder of LIMA, explained.

Curtis and Jones put together bright and uplifting scented candles after the tragedy, which bode the name, "Spartan Strong."

"We said that we wanted to send some candles hoping they would bring some light to those affected," Curtis added.

FOX 17

Neither sister has ties to MSU.

"Neither of our spouses are Spartans, but we are in a Spartan community. And everywhere we look at, our dear friends, our neighbors, they are Spartans. We just thought we need to reach out," Curtis said. "And we need to be part of this cause because it's so near to our heart and our community."

The women decided to start a "buy one, give one" campaign after receiving lots of traction on social media. To do so, they were able to link up with the university.

"The idea was it would be a not-for-profit, so we would cover the cost of manufacturing the candle ourselves and donating the time of making them. Then, we would have people buy one and then we would gift one to a Spartan in need. That's kind of how this all started," Jones explained.

Spartans who visit counseling services will be given one of the donated candles as part of LIMA's partnership with MSU.

"Not only are they getting that walk alongside them in their grieving journey, healing process, but also this candle [is] for them to remember their own strength," Curtis said.

If you would like to buy a Spartan Strong candle or donate to the cause, click here.