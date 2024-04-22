West Michigan Celebrates Earth Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Earth Day is all about demonstrating support for environmental protection. For some businesses in West Michigan, they made sure, to take it into their own hands.

Dwelling Place, an affordable housing company in Grand Rapids, hosted a trash pick-up event. "We are in the community, it's our community as well. And so, we want to take pride in that and make sure that it's clean," said Amanda Jones, Marketing Manager for Dwelling Place.

Offering free coffee and donuts to anyone that supported. Supplying them with gloves, trash bags, and of course... donuts to clean the streets.

“We did have a good turnout for being at 8:30 on a Monday morning. So I can't complain about that!" added Jones.

Another business, Comprenew, a non-profit electronic recycling company says they celebrate Earth Day, every day.

"It ties directly into our mission, electronics touch all of our lives,” said Scott Vander Kooy, President of Comprenew.

To show how much electronics touch our lives, Comprenew opened its doors to the public. Offering tours to anyone who showed up. “We hope people walk away with a greater awareness of the importance of properly taking care of their used electronics,” added Vander Kooy.

Vander Kooy emphasized that anything from TVs, Computers, and even air conditioners needs to be thrown out properly. To prevent chemicals, from being released improperly.

“If we don't take care of our used electronics and do the right thing with them, then we're hurting our Earth," explained Vander Kooy.

