We're Open! Grand Rapids Children's Museum offering last day to play ahead of construction, maintenance

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is OPEN today— offering a great opportunity for kids who are out of school for the severe weather to travel back in time with Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum!

Kids can learn, build, play, and experience science and social aspects of the world around them from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. for just $5.

Grand Rapids Children's Museum January schedule

Kent County Road Commission asks drivers to exercise extreme caution today, though. Roads will be icy and temps will be well below freezing, meaning salt/sand mixes will be used sparingly.

The bonus play day comes just before they close the museum for annual maintenance, deep cleaning, and installing their next big exhibit: Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit!