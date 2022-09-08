Welcome back! The Big Old Building reopens today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After quickly closing in 2021 amid rumors of the future-- The B.O.B is celebrating their grand re-opening!

Starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, you can enjoy live entertainment — plus the new self-serve Beer Wall.

The re-opening line up includes Pete Lee at Dr. Grins, Rich Burkholder in BOB's Beer Garden, and DJ Ryan Henry at HOME.

Veteran-owned & operated, Airborne Burritos Food Truck will be on site as well.

It's not going to be the same-ol' B.O.B. though; we're told two complete floors — Level and Eve— are turning into private event spaces. B.O.B.'s Brewery will also be moving up to the first floor.

And just a reminder from when we first told you about the return— the B.O.B. is now cashless.

You can find continued updates— or apply to be part of the team at the B.O.B on their website.