We Rock The Spectrum: Sensory-friendly gym planned for Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When you step inside a We Rock The Spectrum gym, you leave your expectations at the door. No glaring at parents. No sideways glances toward their children.

This is a place for belonging.

"The look of like, 'Wow, that child's misbehaving,'" said Autumn Wilson, owner of We Rock The Spectrum Grand Rapids. "We're finally a place where you never have to say, 'I'm sorry.'"

Founded in 2010 by Dina Kimmel, We Rock The Spectrum runs child-friendly gyms around the world, allowing people of all abilities to practice physical fitness through its Play With A Purpose philosophy, which aims to engage the senses.

The franchise also offers respite care and applied behavior analysis and occupational therapies, along with private classes and parties.

When Wilson's daughter, Everly, was diagnosed with autism at two-and-a-half years old, the family struggled to find inclusive spaces like We Rock The Spectrum.

"I think this is a good transition, especially if it can help my daughter and my own family," said Wilson, who plans to leave her nursing job to run the gym full-time upon its opening.

The career change is "totally a full circle moment" for the mother, who went to school for special education: "I knew I wanted to help people, but didn't know how."

Trying to open within the year, Wilson is still looking for a Grand Rapids-based building to house the gym and is raising money for construction and remodeling costs through a GoFundMe.

When the doors open to sensory-friendly equipment— a trampoline, zip line, swings and more— the work will be worth it, Wilson says.

"Oh my gosh, it's going to be amazing," Wilson said. "That's all I could ever want for [Everly]."

