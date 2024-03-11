Hope Network hosting Community Open House at Holland Center for Autism

Right now, autism impacts 1 in 36 children and 1 in 45 adults across the U.S. The numbers continue to grow, but so does research and the understanding of the disorder, helping more people thrive.

The Hope Network Center for Autism in Holland is one of those places offering help and support, and they are hosting a community open house to showcase the services they offer for families across West Michigan.

The facility offers daily Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy to nearly 30 individuals, from 18 months old to 21 years of age, through one-on-one treatment sessions. ABA is a nationally recognized, clinically proven therapy designed to improve the lives of autistic individuals. Customized plans can involve everything from enhancing motor and social skills to food acceptance, speech and language development and so much more.

The public can meet the staff, learn about ABA Therapy and the Center’s future plans at an open house Tuesday, March 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Hope Network Center for Autism is located at 11172 Adams St. in Holland. The Holland Center is one of four throughout Michigan.