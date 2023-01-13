Watercolor renderings showcase GR-based moonshine company tasting room & restaurant set to open June 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sip Shine, a Grand Rapids-based moonshine company, hopes to open up shop in June 2023—or sooner if possible.

Watercolor renderings by architect Jeffery Harwood showcase how the space that has long been a central component of the city's West Side will change.

The bones will remain at the corner of Stocking and Bridge Street, with updates to the exterior of the building. The inside is being brought down to the studs to create a new environment at an old staple. The building, which formerly housed Harmony Brewing, even burned down once years ago.

On the first floor, what the owners of Sip Shine call a Grand Rapids first: guided tasting of their booze, similar to how it's done down in Tennesee.

The second floor will be a restaurant. Live music will be indoors for guests to enjoy, free of charge.

The third floor— a rooftop bar. Both a space for people to try the drinks and a holding space for the restaurant down below.

Sip Shine moonshine is available at retail stores throughout west Michigan. This will be the company's first independent tasting location.