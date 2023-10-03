Victims identified in 2 recent Grand Rapids homicides

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two victims have been identified following a pair of recent homicides in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 27-year-old Lavadis Maurice Anthony was shot and killed during the early-morning hours on Sept. 29 near Division Avenue and Fair Street.

Chief Eric Winstrom told FOX 17 two officers heard gunfire and spotted a crowd of people running in every direction. He says “dozens if not hundreds” were seen coming in and out of My Place Bar.

We’re told officers started shooting but there was no evidence to suggest they hit anyone.

Police say Lavadis died of his injuries and one other person was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Two days later, a nearby stabbing occurred south of the previous incident at Sutton Street. GRPD has identified the victim as 53-year-old Larone Crenshaw.

Those with knowledge of either incident are urged to connect with police at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

