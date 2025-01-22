Warming centers in Grand Rapids, Muskegon areas in need of donations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The frigid temperatures outside mean warming centers in Grand Rapids and the surrounding area are bustling. It also means spaces like the Exodus Place and the Transformation of Life Church in Muskegon are in need of donations so that they can continue helping those who need it most.

As a temporary resident at the Exodus Place, empathy comes easy for Burnell Smith.

"I feel bad for the people out there that's sleeping in snow. I feel bad for them," Smith said Tuesday.

He knows it's hard because he's been in their shoes.

"I was on the streets," said Smith. “It was tough. It was tough."

It's thanks to the Exodus Place that he has a safe space to call his temporary home, especially when it's so cold outside.

FOX 17 Burnell Smith

"Anybody in the community, man or woman, can come in from the hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. They can use our facilities," said Mateah Wyant, the operations manager of the Exodus Place. "They can take a warm shower if they need, kind of rest in our lobby, provide them a warm meal during those hours. Yesterday, we didn't have an empty chair in our lobby."



They're in need of donations.

"Time is a big one right now, especially with preparing the extra meals for our guests that are using our warming center. So, preparing the meals, helping, doing dishes, cleaning up," Wyant said.

There are other ways to aid if giving time isn't an option.

"Food, blankets, hand warmers, anything to keep them warm when they're outside on the streets," added Wyant.

FOX 17 Mateah Wyant

It's not just the Exodus Place that's in need of donations. It's the first year the Transformation of Life Church in Muskegon has opened its doors as a warming shelter.



"I can't tell you how many people have come and got food and, you know, clothes and then left. ... I would say 45 have stayed here since Sunday or Monday," said Bret Gerhardt, leader of the church's outreach ministry.

The church is open 24 hours as a warming center and could also use donations.

“The hygiene products are pretty big. We're in need of, like, places for them to take a shower, like, things for them to lay on bedding, because right now they're napping in our tabernacle," Gerhardt said.

"It's just bringing them in, loving on them, and showing them that even in the position where they're at is that they're still loved," said Katy Gerhardt, the director of the church's children's program.

It's a message Smith appreciates after spending time at the Exodus Place.

"I'm just blessed to be here; I just love it. I just love everything about this place. And this place really saved me good," said Smith.

Click here to see a more comprehensive list of warming shelters in Grand Rapids and the surrounding area.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube