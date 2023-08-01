Wahlburgers to close Grand Rapids location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wahlburgers announced plans to shut down its Grand Rapids location.

The burger chain made the announcement Tuesday morning. We’re told “an exciting new restaurant concept” will take its place in the months ahead.

The Grand Rapids restaurant first opened in November 2021 on the first floor of the Marriott Residence Inn.

“It's an amazing location,” Chef Paul Wahlberg said in an interview with FOX 17. “This is a great area. And everybody's just been so welcoming.”

