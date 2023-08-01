Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Wahlburgers to close Grand Rapids location

Wahlburgers
FOX 17
Wahlburgers
Posted at 9:55 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 09:55:17-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wahlburgers announced plans to shut down its Grand Rapids location.

The burger chain made the announcement Tuesday morning. We’re told “an exciting new restaurant concept” will take its place in the months ahead.

The Grand Rapids restaurant first opened in November 2021 on the first floor of the Marriott Residence Inn.

“It's an amazing location,” Chef Paul Wahlberg said in an interview with FOX 17. “This is a great area. And everybody's just been so welcoming.”

READ MORE: Wahlburgers opens first West Michigan location in Grand Rapids

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward